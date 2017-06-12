French firm to build state’s largest solar project north of Richland

Site studies have begun to build the largest utility scale solar power project in Washington state north of Richland.
The 20-megawatt solar project will be built by French company Neoen on part of 300 acres of former Hanford nuclear reservation land. It should be completed in 2019, according to the Tri-City Development Council.
“The is exactly the type of project we envisioned when we began our effort to transfer Department of Energy land to the community for economic development,” said Carl Adrian, TRIDEC president.
“The project further solidifies the Tri-Cities’ position as the energy hub for Washington state and confirms that the decision to transfer the land from DOE was correct,” he said.
The unused Hanford land was transferred from the Department of Energy to TRIDEC, which is designated by the federal government as the community reuse agency for unneeded Hanford property, in 2015. TRIDEC transferred the land to Energy Northwest with the understanding that about 100 acres would be available for a solar energy project.
TRIDEC has been working with Neoen since 2014.
On Saturday geotechnical work began on the property, which is south of the Columbia Generating Station nuclear power plant operated by Energy Northwest and north of the Hanford 300 Area. The work will determine the best place on the transferred property to build the plant.
Neoen has hired Energy Northwest for consulting and marketing support. The French company is looking for customers for the solar electricity from the project.
Energy Northwest already has a solar demonstration project, the White Bluffs Solar Station, and announced plans last year to build a solar power generating and storage facility on Horn Rapids Road north of Richland, which will be separate from the Neoen project.
