Washington

June 09, 2017 5:34 PM

Murder charge filed against man in death of wife

The Associated Press
YAKIMA, Wash.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful disposal of remains in the death of his wife near Yakima.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Friday (https://goo.gl/Olg1yf ) that charges were filed against Jaime Alejandre after Maria Gonzalez-Castillo's burned body was found in a pit on June 2 near Granger.

Authorities say deputies found the woman's body after receiving a call from the 37-year-old woman's teenage children, who said she was missing.

Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued the night before and that their father was intoxicated. The sheriff's office says human remains belonging to the mother of eight children were then discovered on the property.

Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins says Gonzalez-Castillo died from a blow to the left side of her head.

Alejandre is being held on $1 million bail.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you 0:30

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you
Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker 0:53

Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker
‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus 0:56

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos