350 workers ordered to take cover at Hanford after radiation alarm

About 350 people at Hanford were ordered to take cover indoors as a precaution after a monitor for airborne radioactive particles sounded on Thursday.

The alarm went off about 7 a.m. and workers remained under cover at 10 a.m.

The alarm rang at the Plutonium Finishing Plant in central Hanford as crews were removing a glove box from the highly contaminated Plutonium Reclamation Facility at the plant. The glove box was in the tall central area of the facility called a canyon.

Work crews immediately stopped demolition and applied fixative to the glove box to help contain any further spread of radioactive material.

By 10 a.m., low levels of radioactive contamination had been found near the demolition zone, including on sidewalks. The contamination also was found near a station where employees receive protective breathing equipment and near a vehicle access gate.

No injuries were reported.

The take-cover order was expected to remain in effect as a team continues to conduct additional surveys and apply more fixative, according to the Department of Energy.

Work to tear down the canyon area of the Plutonium Reclamation Facility started last month. It is considered the most contaminated area of the Plutonium Finishing Plant, and the overall plant is considered the most hazardous demolition project at Hanford.

The canyon stands 34 feet tall and covers a 30-by-66-foot area. Skinny tanks, called pencil tanks, were hung in the canyon for use in a Cold War process to remove valuable plutonium from scrap material to increase the production of plutonium at Hanford for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

Workers also took cover at the Plutonium Finishing Plant on Jan. 27 when an air monitoring alarm sounded at the Plutonium Reclamation Facility.

Then debris from demolition was being moved with heavy equipment and contamination became airborne and spread beyond the outdoor zone where it was planned to be contained during the open-air demolition.

Radiological surveys found low levels of contamination on workers’ protective clothing, but no contamination was found on the street clothing they wore underneath or on their skin. Nasal smears found no evidence of inhaled contamination.

There also was a broader take-cover order May 9 that included much of the Hanford nuclear reservation after a breach was discovered in central Hanford tunnel storing highly radioactive waste. Some workers remained indoors for several hours. No injuries or spread of contamination were reported in the incident.

