Self-driving cars coming to a street near you

The interior of a Tesla Model X 75D semi-autonomous electric vehicle is shown as it is parked at the Governor's Mansion, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee test-drove the car to highlight the state's role in the testing and development of autonomous vehicle technology and to tout the environmental and safety benefits of the vehicles. On Wednesday, Inslee signed an executive order directing the state to partner with companies to allow new pilot programs for self-driving cars. Ted S. Warren AP