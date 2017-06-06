Right-wing activist to Evergreen State College: ‘Have your meltdown. We are coming’

The man who organized Sunday’s pro-Trump free speech rally in Portland has set his sights on The Evergreen State College in Olympia.
“Yes, Evergreen State College, you should start freaking out,” Joey Gibson told KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson. “Have your meltdown. We are coming.”
Gibson’s Patriot Prayer group drew several hundred people to a rally in Portland Sunday. It was across the street from City Hall where another group was holding a peace rally organized after a deadly hate crime in the city left two men dead.
There is no date set for Gibson’s Evergreen visit.
The college has been in the news recently following charges of racism. Those stem from long-simmering disputes and recent protests sparked by criticisms about race-based events.
Gibson told Monson that his organization does not promote hate speech.
Gibson, of Vancouver, frequently mixes Christian religious themes with the hubris of a motivational speaker framed around his goal to turn the West Coast of America into politically conservative and libertarian territory.
Gibson frequently labels criticisms against conservatives as attacks on free speech rather than criticisms against the ideology itself.
