Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Spokane shooting

Police say one man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a dispute led to a shooting in Spokane.
Spokane police said in a new release that officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon at the Canyon Greens Apartments.
Police say officers found a man dead at the scene and detained a suspect.
Police say there's no further threat to public safety.
The Spokane Medical Examiner's office will release the name and cause of death of the person who died.
No further information was immediately available.
