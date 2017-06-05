Washington

June 05, 2017 7:17 PM

Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Spokane shooting

The Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash.

Police say one man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a dispute led to a shooting in Spokane.

Spokane police said in a new release that officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon at the Canyon Greens Apartments.

Police say officers found a man dead at the scene and detained a suspect.

Police say there's no further threat to public safety.

The Spokane Medical Examiner's office will release the name and cause of death of the person who died.

No further information was immediately available.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you 0:30

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you
Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker 0:53

Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker
‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus 0:56

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos