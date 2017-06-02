Fight for your country, lose the bidding war for a house

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 ‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus Pause 1:01 ‘Looking into the eyes of pure evil’ 1:17 Body of hiker recovered at Palouse Falls 0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge 0:55 Dozer the walrus debuts at Point Defiance Zoo Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Buying a home with a VA loan proved to be an unnecessarily exasperating experience for veteran Nathan Kent Harber. He believes some realtors advise clients not to sell to customers using VA loans because of perceived hassles. The Harbers eventually bought a home in Tacoma's north end. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Buying a home with a VA loan proved to be an unnecessarily exasperating experience for veteran Nathan Kent Harber. He believes some realtors advise clients not to sell to customers using VA loans because of perceived hassles. The Harbers eventually bought a home in Tacoma's north end. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com