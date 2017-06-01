‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus

Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, gives an update on the collapsed Hanford waste tunnel. A mixture of sand and soil is being slowly added to the breach.
Elmer Hart, a 93-year-old WWII veteran and Seventh-day Adventist, was an Army medic who served in Okinawa at the same time as Desmond Doss, the pacifist hero of the new movie "Hacksaw Ridge." Hart, like Doss, never carried a weapon.
Mountain lions are common in Idaho, but are typically reclusive and often go unnoticed. When Idaho Fish and Game Conservation officer Rob Howe lost cellphone reception in the Idaho backcountry and moved to a better spot, he found one of shy cats sauntering toward him.
Pegy Lowery is knitting thousands of infant hats, inspired by the death of her 12-year-old daughter Piper from influenza. Lowery and a handful of friends in Port Orchard are working with the Fight the Flu Foundation to help encourage parents to have their children vaccinated against the flu.
15 Stadium High School students are working on reassembling the skeleton of a whale. The animal was found dead and washed up on the shore of Gig Harbor last December.
The students will help hang the whale’s fully articulated skeleton from the historic trusses of Foss Waterway Seaport by the end of this year. This week, they started to drill the vertebrae before putting a pipe inside those holes for support. “This is really an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” one student said. “It’s not something a lot of people get to do.”