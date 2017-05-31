Hoquiam man accused in fatal hit-and-run at campground to make court appearance

A 31-year-old Hoquiam man arrested in a Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run at a campground near Humptulips is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday (May 31) afternoon at the Grays Harbor District Courthouse, according to Grays Harbor County Undersheriff David Pimentel.
The man was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into Grays Harbor County Corrections Facility for investigation of second-degree homicide, Pimentel said. Although the man’s name has been released to the media, The Olympian does not publish suspect’s names until they have made their first court appearance.
In a news release issued Wednesday morning, Pimentel wrote: “The investigation revealed the identity of three passengers in the vehicle: a 27 year old Hoquiam woman, a 29 year old Hoquiam man and a 30 year old Hoquiam woman. These people were interviewed and the prosecutor will be reviewing their knowledge and involvement in the incident for consideration of further charges.”
Two men were hospitalized Saturday after a truck backed over them at the Donkey Creek Campgrounds. Authorities say it was intentional. Quinault tribal member Jimmy Smith-Kramer, 20, was taken off life support at Tacoma General at about 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to Steve Robinson, a spokesman for the tribe. The other man, Harvey Anderson, 19, was originally taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital but is now at Tacoma General due to complications from his injuries, Robinson said.
Pimentel said the investigation continues and involves deputies with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers with the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force, the Hoquiam Police Department and the Quinault Indian Nation Police.
“All of us were shocked and heartbroken by this incident, which robbed us of an outstanding young man, Jimmy Kramer,” Quinault Indian Nation president Fawn Sharp said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon. “We trust in the legal system and will continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office and the continued investigation.”
