Washington

May 31, 2017 6:48 AM

Washington man sentenced for trying to pimp out 14-year-old

The Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash.

A Washington man convicted of trying to force a 14-year-old girl to be a prostitute has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2rjQcnD ) 31-year-old Hon Path was sentenced Friday. Path pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempting to promote the commercial sexual abuse of a minor and illegally possessing a gun.

Police arrested Path in June after the girl agreed to sell sex to a plain-clothes officer. Investigators said they later determined the girl worked for Path, who was arrested after police found him watching the incident from a parked vehicle nearby.

