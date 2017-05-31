1 dead, 1 hurt in campground hit-and-run; suspect in custody

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run at a campground north of Hoquiam.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, a man from Hoquiam, was arrested Tuesday evening.
The sheriff's office says detectives believe a pickup truck driver intentionally ran over two people early Saturday at a campground in Humptulips.
The sheriff's office says 20-year-old Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Tahola died at a hospital. Nineteen-year-old Harvey Anderson of Aberdeen was treated at a hospital and released.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/FNURel ) the two men who were hit are members of the Quinault Indian Nation.
The tribe issued a statement from a witness that the driver was yelling racial slurs. Police say they've found no evidence so far indicating race was a factor in the incident.
