Washington

May 31, 2017 5:02 AM

1 dead, 1 hurt in campground hit-and-run; suspect in custody

The Associated Press
HOQUIAM, Wash.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run at a campground north of Hoquiam.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, a man from Hoquiam, was arrested Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office says detectives believe a pickup truck driver intentionally ran over two people early Saturday at a campground in Humptulips.

The sheriff's office says 20-year-old Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Tahola died at a hospital. Nineteen-year-old Harvey Anderson of Aberdeen was treated at a hospital and released.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/FNURel ) the two men who were hit are members of the Quinault Indian Nation.

The tribe issued a statement from a witness that the driver was yelling racial slurs. Police say they've found no evidence so far indicating race was a factor in the incident.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bad Monday for bear on city adventure

Bad Monday for bear on city adventure 0:30

Bad Monday for bear on city adventure
City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 1:16

City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless
What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos