WSU student, jiujitsu teacher wants to take skills worldwide

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this May 17, 2017, photo, jiujitsu instructor Shane McFarland, in grey, uses student Turner McCulley, in blue, to demonstrate a throw during a class at his studio in Pullman, Wash. McFarland has found himself somewhere he never expected - a Peace Corps alum working toward his doctorate and a Brazilian jiujitsu instructor with his own martial arts studio. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP Kai Eiselein