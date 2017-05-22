Fire at Seattle boat house burns 4 boats, no injuries

Seattle fire officials say four boats were burned when a fire ripped through a boat house on Salmon Bay.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qc4F31 ) that the fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard.
The fire sent a plume of smoke visible throughout much of the Seattle area.
Eric Pomeroy told KOMO that he heard a "boom" and at first didn't think anything of it because there are usually a lot of activities at the start of boating season. Then he heard the commotion and realized it was serious.
Fire officials say two 50-foot boats and two other smaller boats burned. People who were in the boat house escaped. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
