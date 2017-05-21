Fire guts Subway sandwich shop south of Seattle

A fire in a strip mall gutted a Subway sandwich shop and damaged at least eight other businesses Sunday at Federal Way, Washington.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rGd9R4 ) that one firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the flames. No one else was hurt.
The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Sunday at the mall that includes three separate buildings. A business in a second building had some minor damage. The third building was not damaged.
The first building was home to a Subway sandwich shop, a Hispanic grocery store, an Asian restaurant, a Vape shop and several other businesses.
Several different agencies responded.
Authorities say it could take some time to determine how the fire started.
Comments