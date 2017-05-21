Washington

May 21, 2017 8:16 PM

Fire guts Subway sandwich shop south of Seattle

The Associated Press
FEDERAL WAY, Wash.

A fire in a strip mall gutted a Subway sandwich shop and damaged at least eight other businesses Sunday at Federal Way, Washington.

KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rGd9R4 ) that one firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the flames. No one else was hurt.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Sunday at the mall that includes three separate buildings. A business in a second building had some minor damage. The third building was not damaged.

The first building was home to a Subway sandwich shop, a Hispanic grocery store, an Asian restaurant, a Vape shop and several other businesses.

Several different agencies responded.

Authorities say it could take some time to determine how the fire started.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state
Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:26

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse
Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 0:58

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos