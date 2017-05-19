Backpage rapist sentenced to at least 25 years for attacking women

Anthony Antonio Hayes, right, is sentenced May 19, 2017 in Pierce County Superior Court, for the rape and robbery of women he met on Backpage.com. He attacked the women after meeting up with them at Tacoma motels. Judge Garold Johnson, left, gave him 25 years to life. That means the state's Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will determine if or when he's released — after Hayes serves the minimum term. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com