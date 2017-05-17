She wanted to say a final goodbye to her dog. Now she faces criminal charges

A Tacoma woman who brought in her dog to be cremated is now facing animal cruelty charges after the business noticed how underweight the dog was when it died.
The 32-year-old woman is set to be arraigned May 30. Pierce County prosecutors charged her Tuesday with first-degree animal cruelty.
In February 2016, the woman brought in her dead pit bull, Bambi, to be cremated. Workers called animal control officers after noticing the dog’s body was not in good condition.
A necropsy was performed and a veterinarian determined the dog died from chronic severe emaciation and did not suffer from any diseases. It also had a bare, infected area on its hind quarters.
Bambi weighed 26 pounds, according to charging papers.
Animal control officers visited the woman, who claimed her dog had always been thin but could not explain why the pit bull was severely underweight.
“The defendant was visibly upset by the situation and commented that this was a ‘nightmare,’ ” records show.
The woman owned two other dogs that appeared to be in good condition.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
