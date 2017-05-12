Washington

May 12, 2017 6:13 PM

Arrest made after woman's body found north of Shelton

The Associated Press
LILLIWAUP, Wash.

Authorities say one person has been arrested in connection with death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday near a U.S. Forest Service Road north of Shelton in the Lilliwaup area.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office identified the woman Friday as 40-year-old Kerry Hagelin of the Lilliwaup area.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was arrested on a homicide charge and that charges are pending. The person was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Hagelin's body was found near the trailhead to upper and lower Lena Lake.

