Arrest made after woman's body found north of Shelton

Authorities say one person has been arrested in connection with death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday near a U.S. Forest Service Road north of Shelton in the Lilliwaup area.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office identified the woman Friday as 40-year-old Kerry Hagelin of the Lilliwaup area.
The sheriff's office says the suspect was arrested on a homicide charge and that charges are pending. The person was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Hagelin's body was found near the trailhead to upper and lower Lena Lake.
