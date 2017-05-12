What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer Pause 2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 4:37 Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 1:35 Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says preparedness is everyone’s job. Preparedness is not just for government agencies, but all sectors of society. Service providers, businesses, civic and volunteer groups, industry associations and neighborhood associations, as well as every individual citizen should plan ahead for disaster. During the first few hours or days following a disaster, essential services may not be available. People must be ready to act on their own. Courtesy of Washington Emergency Management