Officer’s death was sudden and savage. Then a 10-hour siege

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Lynden home for adults with developmental disabilities may close soon Pause 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer 2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 1:35 Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 2:03 'Star Wars' fanatics take part in world's largest lightsaber battle 0:25 Rain clouds roll in over Mount Rainier Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez, a 17-year veteran of the department, had a service history that included deep experience in handling domestic violence calls. Lui Kit Wong lwong@thenewstribune.com