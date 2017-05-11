Biggest earthquake yet in Kitsap Peninsula swarm

The strongest earthquake yet in an ongoing swarm on the Key Peninsula hit early Thursday and hundreds reported feeling it.
A 3.6-magnitude hit just over two miles outside Bremerton at 12:35 a.m. More than 700 people in the region reported feeling it to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There have been 18 temblors in the last 24 hours, and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network has recorded 42 tiny quakes since May 3.
The swarm is hitting on the western edge of the Seattle fault, which runs from west Kitsap County west to the Cascade foothills.
Seismologists believe the quakes are being caused by fluid moving underneath the earth’s crust, KIRO reported.
“It’s interesting, but not alarming,” said Bill Steele with the Seismic Network.
