Emergency work starts to fill hole in Hanford radioactive waste tunnel

The first scoops of clean sand and soil were dropped about 9 a.m. Wednesday into the collapsed portion of Hanford nuclear reservation tunnel holding highly radioactive waste.
A Hanford crew had worked through Tuesday night laying down gravel for a pad to allow heavy equipment to begin filling the section of a waste disposal tunnel that collapsed.
An excavator was being used Wednesday to reach an arm with a scoop up over the berm formed by the tunnel to reach the hole.
The breach is being filled with a mixture of mostly sand and some soil to stabilize the site. Sand was picked for its density, according to the Department of Energy.
The excavator operator and nearby workers were wearing protective clothing and air purifying respirators.
Employees planned to work slowly and methodically, according to DOE.
A 20-by-20-foot hole was discovered Tuesday morning over the top of the oldest of the PUREX processing plant tunnels at the Hanford nuclear reservation in Eastern Washington state near Richland.
DOE confirmed Tuesday that the hole had breached the tunnel, potentially exposing the waste to the air.
No detection of airborne radiation had been reported by the Department of Energy as of Wednesday morning.
Filling the tunnel break is planned to prevent any radioactive material escaping into the air.
No radioactive “shine” had been measured from the breach, according to DOE. Monitoring showed radiation at normal background levels.
The soil falling into the hole at the top of the tunnel would have helped contain any radiation or release of any radioactive material into the air, according to DOE.
Hanford officials have been able to look at video shot looking into the hole and could mostly see the soil that had fallen into it. The tunnel was covered with eight feet of soil.
The hole is over the portion of the oldest tunnel near where it joins to a second tunnel. The second tunnel was built nearly parallel to the first tunnel after the initial tunnel started to fill with radioactive debris.
No cause for the collapse has been determined.
The Hanford area periodically gets swarms of shallow earthquakes — including 300 small quakes with magnitude 2.9 or lower in early 2009 — but no earthquake activity has been detected in recent days, according to DOE.
A formal investigation had not been launched Wednesday morning as the focus remained on stabilizing the breach.
Work to fill the tunnel breach was expected to continue at least through Wednesday. About 50 truckloads of sand and soil are expected to be needed.
Most on site work at the nuclear reservation was canceled Wednesday.
Workers north of the Wye Barricade, a security checkpoint at the site, were told not to report to work on Wednesday if they were not essential to safety or security.
The work cancellation includes the Hanford vitrification plant construction site.
Workers in town and at the 300 Area of Hanford just north of Richland were to report to work as usual.
The Federal Aviation Administration closed air space above central Hanford on Tuesday and has extended the closure until 5 p.m. Thursday.
