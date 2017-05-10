More quakes shake Key Peninsula

Another series of small earthquakes were recorded on the Key Peninsula early Wednesday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The largest among them was a 3.4-magnitude that rattled the region at 1:14 a.m., about two miles from Bremerton.
A 2.7-magnitude temblor struck at 4:18 a.m. a little over three miles from Bremerton.
The U.S. Geological Survey says more than 550 people reported feeling the quake as of Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.
A week ago, four minor quakes hit the same area.
On May 3, the Seismic Network reported a 3.3 and a 2-magnitude. On Thursday, a 2.8 and a 2.9 ratted the Key Peninsula in the morning.
Since then, there have been 42 tiny quakes.
Bill Steele with the Seismic Network said the continued activity is typical of an earthquake "swarm."
"It's interesting, but not alarming," he told the AP.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments