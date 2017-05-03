Oregon pilot, passenger walk away from Mukilteo plane crash

Police say an Oregon pilot and passenger walked away from the fiery crash Tuesday of a small plane onto a road north of Seattle in Mukilteo.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday the pilot reported he lost power just before the crash.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/C30YgO) that according to FAA records, the Piper PA-32-260 is registered to Klamath Aviation LLC, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, which appears to be owned by Justin Dunaway.
Dunaway told the newspaper Wednesday he wasn't piloting the plane and that he "didn't want to talk about it right now."
Mukilteo police say the plane had just left a nearby airport, crashing soon after at Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway.
Police say several vehicles were damaged in the crash and fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Comments