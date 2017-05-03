Washington

May 03, 2017 7:37 AM

Video shows fiery plane crash on Mukilteo street; no injuries

Associated Press

MUKILTEO, Wash.

Authorities say a small plane crashed on a road shortly after it departed from Paine Airport north of Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

The Mukilteo Police Department said on Twitter that a small plane “was down” at Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, which is also known as State Route 525.

Police say there are no injuries but several vehicles were damaged. Police photos show at least one SUV with what appears to be fire damage to the engine.

The Paine Airport said on Twitter at about 3:40 p.m. that the aircraft departed from one of their runways and then crashed at the end of it.

The Snohomish County Public Utility District says crash-related power outages were restored Tuesday afternoon

KOMO-TV reports the plane is a single-engine Piper PA32.

