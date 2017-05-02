Washington

May 02, 2017 8:33 AM

Washington man admits charge in Montana sex trafficking case

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

A Washington state man has pleaded guilty to federal charges alleging he brought a woman to Montana to work as a prostitute.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2qtTCnk) 23-year-old Andrew Anthony Rivera of Tacoma pleaded guilty Monday to transportation of a person with the intent to engage in criminal activity. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second charge and recommend a prison sentence of two to eight years as part of a plea agreement.

Rivera was arrested at a Billings motel in 2016 after a law enforcement investigation led to online communications with a person offering sex for money.

Prosecutors say a woman at the motel told officers she traveled from Washington with Rivera to engage in prostitution. She said he kept most of her earnings from the criminal activity.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 0:58

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned
Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge 1:00

Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge
Dozer the walrus debuts at Point Defiance Zoo 0:55

Dozer the walrus debuts at Point Defiance Zoo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos