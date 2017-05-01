Windows broken, nine arrested in Olympia May Day protest

Police arrested nine people Monday night after May Day protesters broke business windows, threw rocks at police and fought with onlookers in downtown Olympia.
Two police officers were struck with flying rocks. They sustained only minor injuries, and didn’t require hospitalization, said Lt. Paul Lower, of the Olympia Police Department.
About 50 protesters gathered at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Capitol Way at about 6 p.m. Most of the people wore black, covering their faces with bandannas and masks. Several people carried signs reading “Become Ungovernable” and “Delete the Port.” Several carried shields made from cut up plastic garbage cans and plywood.
At about 6:30 p.m., the group began marching down Fourth Avenue, handing out hotdogs. Some of the protesters carried a sign that read “Snacks,” with the “A” replaced with an anarchy symbol. The group stopped at Jefferson Street, where the railroad tracks cross Fourth Avenue.
Protesters threw a can of La Croix at a news camera crew and lit off fireworks. Police asked the crowd to disperse.
A fight began between protesters and onlookers, and police stepped in. Protesters threw rocks and glass bottles, and police officers threw flash bangs and fired pepper balls into the crowd.
The protesters moved throughout downtown Olympia, blocking roads and fighting with onlookers.
Eventually, they walked up Capitol Way breaking windows at US Bank, Olympia Federal Savings Bank, Goodwill Blue and Starbucks. Police again threw flash bangs and fired pepper balls into the crowd.
Protesters ran up Capitol Way, dispersing into neighboring streets. Police caught up to nine protesters and arrested them.
Within about half an hour, the Olympia Fire Department, other city crews and business employees were downtown boarding up business windows.
