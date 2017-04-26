State Patrol graduates record-large class of cadets after lawmakers approve big trooper pay raises

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in Pause 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 3:59 Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 0:59 101-year-old woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The newest class of troopers — 49 in total — was the largest in modern history, according to patrol officials. It comes after the Legislature moved to give troopers substantial pay raises in an effort to increase staffing. Walker Orenstein worenstein@thenewstribune.com