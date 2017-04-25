Status of Hanford Reach National Monument could be challenged

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned Pause 1:17 Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham 0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham 0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., opposes President Donald Trump's anticipated executive order requiring the review of national monument designations, including the creation of the Hanford Reach National Monument near the Tri-Cities. She spoke on the floor of the Senate April 25. Courtesy Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources