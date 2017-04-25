Washington

April 25, 2017 5:05 PM

Governor signs measure expanding prison education programs

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that would expand education programs for inmates.

Senate Bill 5069 authorizes the state Department of Corrections to partner with community and technical colleges to provide associate degree programs. The measure signed Tuesday by Inslee would expand existing programs at the state's prisons that provide basic education and job training.

Priority for the programs would be given to inmates within five years of release. Those serving sentences of life without parole, or who are on death row, would be ineligible.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos