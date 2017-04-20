Two Seattle cops shot following downtown robbery

Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday following an apparent robbery. One is in critical condition.
One suspect is dead, one suspect is in custody and one is still wanted.
One officer was shot in the face and rib cage and the other was shot in the chest, Seattle police Deputy Chief Carmen Best said.
The incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. according to The Seattle Times.
The officers were investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven at 627 First Ave.
A fight between the suspects and officers ensued, Seattle police said. A female suspect allegedly hit one officer in the head with a bottle.
A male suspect then opened fire on the officers.
A female officer, age 42, is in satisfactory condition and a male officer, age 30, is in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center. His injuries are considered life-threatening, the hospital said.
One officer was saved from more serious injuries by their bulletproof vest, according to Best.
Following the incident one of the suspects barricaded himself in a building.
Live TV images from KIRO-TV showed police unloading a robotic device at the scene. Local businesses were told to shelter in place.
Several blocks in Seattle are closed while police investigate. Washington State Ferries is diverting vehicles leaving their ferries at Colman Dock.
Seattle police report that a third suspect is still wanted. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, 250 pounds and wearing a black jacket, glasses and a Seahawks beanie.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Staff writer Kenny Ocker contributed to this report.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments