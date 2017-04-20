Washington

April 20, 2017 5:04 AM

Convicted Washington cat hoarder arrested in Oregon

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A Washington woman who was convicted last year of animal cruelty for collecting over 100 cats in a recreational trailer has been arrested in Oregon for investigation of animal neglect.

The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/M94z7D ) 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare was arrested in Warrenton, Oregon Monday night.

A police officer allegedly found 41 live cats and a dead one in St. Clare's car.

She also was arrested on Washington warrants from Snohomish County. St. Clare failed to appear for a hearing there in April 2016.

St. Clare likely will be extradited to Snohomish County once the Oregon case is resolved.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 0:58

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned
Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge 1:00

Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge
Dozer the walrus debuts at Point Defiance Zoo 0:55

Dozer the walrus debuts at Point Defiance Zoo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos