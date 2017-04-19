Police arrest man in Seattle shooting that wounded 5

Police say they've arrested a teen suspect in connection with a November shooting downtown Seattle that wounded five people.
Seattlepi.com reports (https://goo.gl/0QJicr) that officers arrested Alrick Hollingsworth Tuesday on a $1 million warrant.
Police say Hollingsworth fired into a crowd Nov. 9 after an argument near Pine Street and Third Avenue near a bus stop and convenience store.
Police reports say several victims claimed they were waiting for the bus when they noticed two men loudly "exchanging words."
Police say the men parted ways, but one pulled out a handgun, pointed it at his acquaintance and fired several times without warning.
The apparent target was among the victims.
Police say four men and one woman were hurt.
Hollingsworth is being held in King County jail on suspicion of five counts of assault.
