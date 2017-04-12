Accuser's lawyer wants to depose Seattle mayor on May 2

The lawyer for a man suing Seattle's mayor for alleged sexual abuse over several years in the 1980s has filed a court notice to have him deposed next month.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/nuf3Tq ) Lincoln Beauregard, who represents the man identified by the initials D.H., wants to have Mayor Ed Murray deposed on May 2.
The notice says Murray can expect to be questioned about the facts of the case including the "various potential causes of the medical matters referenced publicly by his attorneys" during a Tuesday news conference.
A lawyer for Murray said Tuesday that the case should be dropped because a medical exam refutes D.H.'s claims of a mole on the mayor's body.
Robert Sulkin, the mayor's attorney, said Wednesday that efforts to quickly depose the mayor smack of politics.
