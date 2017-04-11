Benton County patrol vehicle smashed with rocks, vandalized

Authorities in Benton County are investigating after vandals damaged a sheriff's office patrol car with large rocks and spray painted the word "pigs" on the vehicle.
The Tri-City Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2omexYB) the vehicle parked at the county Public Works maintenance yard was damaged either Saturday night or early Sunday. Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says gang members are believed to be responsible for the crime.
The vandals threw about 20 rocks over a fence, striking the patrol car several times.
They then entered the fenced yard and smashed four of the car windows, spray-painted the hood and then emptied fire extinguishers inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
