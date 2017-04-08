Slow-moving slide near Oso closes road; homes evacuated

Authorities say a road has been closed and some homes evacuated near a slow-moving landslide close to the site of a massive deadly slide northeast of Seattle in 2014.
Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton says geologists monitoring the area near Oso, Washington noticed some land movement in the past few days and saw an increase in movement Friday.
The Washington Department of Transportation said on Twitter at about 8:40 p.m. Friday that State Route 530 had been closed between mile marker 35 and 36 due to an unstable hillside.
Ireton said the road closure and evacuations were done as a precaution. She didn't immediately know how many people were evacuated but said anyone who needed to be evacuated had been contacted.
She said there had been no injuries or property damage.
The mudslide that struck near Oso in March 2014 killed 43 people.
