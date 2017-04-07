Wind gusting to 55 mph expected Friday in Western Washington

The National Weather Service in Seattle says a powerful storm is expected to bring high winds and rain to Western Washington.
Officials issued a wind advisory with sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph Friday afternoon through early Saturday.
Officials say the wind could break tree branches, topple weakened trees in damp soil and cause power outages.
Several thousand customers south of Seattle were experiencing power outages and downed trees were being reported Friday afternoon in some areas.
Sound Transit said Friday afternoon that their train lines north of Edmonds were running at slower speeds because of high winds.
A storm earlier Friday toppled a tree limb onto an Oregon man, killing him, while winds cut power there to more than 200,000 people.
