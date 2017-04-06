Bowling coach accused of child sex abuse hit with lawsuit

A youth bowling coach from the Seattle area charged with possessing images of child pornography that show him sexually abusing one of his team members has been sued for abuse against a child.
Seattlepi.com reports (http://bit.ly/2nR1GMV) the lawsuit alleges Ty Treddenbarger sexually abused a child for five years starting when the boy was 12. At the time, Treddenbarger was the coach for the Puget Sound Travel League bowling club.
The alleged abuse took place on out-of-town bowling trips and at his residence.
Authorities say Treddenbarger admitted to abusing two teens. According to court documents, investigators found images of him abusing a child on a memory card after serving a search warrant at his home.
Treddenbarger was charged last month with child pornography possession.
The state continues to investigate the allegations.
