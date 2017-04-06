How much would you pay for an earthquake early warning system?

Washington and Oregon are about to be covered by a prototype U.S. Geological Survey ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system in use in California since 2016.
“The system does not yet support public warnings but this version allows selected early adopters to develop pilot implementations that demonstrate the system’s utility and develop technologies that pave the way for broader use,” according to the agency.
The USGS estimates $38.3 million in capital investment would be needed to complete the ShakeAlert system on the West Coast to the point of issuing public alerts, and $16.1 million each year to operate and maintain it. That’s in addition to current funding to support earthquake monitoring networks.
“Timely warnings of an earthquake could provide several seconds, and in favorable cases up to a minute or two, before the arrival of damaging shaking,” agency officials wrote in a news release. “Even a few seconds can allow time to take protective action, such as taking cover in safe locations, slowing trains, stopping elevators and opening doors at the nearest floor, or automatically stopping critical processes to mitigate damages or to enhance public safety.
The agency partnered with businesses and universities, including University of Washington and Central Washington University, in the project. Details of advances in the system and pilot uses developed by partners will be released Monday, officials said.
