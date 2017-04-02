Crews locate plane after crash in Olympic National Park

Two people on board a plane that was reported missing after it crashed in Olympic National Park have been hospitalized with minor injuries.
Washington Department of Transportation officials say search crews were able to locate the plane Sunday evening after receiving an emergency locator beacon signal from the Cirrus SR22 aircraft.
Officials say the plane hit a 5,000-foot-high ridge in the park hours earlier.
A U.S. Navy helicopter was used to lower rescue crews to the ground in the snow-covered wilderness near Mt. Jupiter, where they located the wreckage.
The pilot and passenger, who have not yet been identified, were taken to a Seattle hospital. Their injuries were described as lacerations and bruising.
Federal investigators are looking in to what caused the plane to go down.
