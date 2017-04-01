Fisherman convicted of discharging oily waste

The owner of a fishing vessel has been convicted in federal court of discharging oily waste into Washington state's coastal waters, in violation of the Clean Water Act.
Bingham Fox, owner of the Native Sun, was convicted this week following a five-day trial.
Sentencing is set for July 11.
According to court documents, Fox and others on the vessel repeatedly discharged oily wastes into the ocean using unapproved submersible pumps and hoses.
Evidence showed that the vessel had long-term mechanical problems that put large amounts of oil in its bilges. The vessel was leaky, so the bilges were constantly filling with a mixture of oil and seawater.
Fox had at least one illegal pump installed on board and directed others to regularly dump oily waste from the bilges.
Fox faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this conviction.
Comments