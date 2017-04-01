Weekend road closures to disrupt traffic in Seattle area

People driving in the Seattle area this weekend could face heavy traffic due to road closures and events.
The 520 bridge across Lake Washington will close between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast on the East Side.
The closure runs 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
In Tacoma, crews are working on the Interstate 5 Northbound HOV project. They're preparing to open a new northbound I-5 exit to northbound State Route 167 in Tacoma. But before the new ramp opens, crews must complete roadway construction.
This work requires an around-the-clock closure of the existing northbound I-5 ramp to SR 167 from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. The new ramp will open for the Monday morning commute.
Also, heavy traffic is expected along I-5 near Mount Vernon as the annual tulip festival kicks off.
Comments