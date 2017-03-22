Man dies while being arrested by deputies in Snohomish

Authorities say they're investigating after a man died during a confrontation with police in Snohomish.
KING-TV reports (https://goo.gl/d2xt73 ) that according to Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure, Snohomish County sheriff's deputies were trying to arrest the 29-year-old while responding to a domestic violence call.
The deputies had sent out a call for backup and 13 law enforcement agencies responded.
Investigators say a fight ensued between the man and law enforcement, who deployed a Taser. The man eventually was taken into custody, but became unresponsive. Police attempted CPR while aid units were on their way, to no avail.
The county coroner will determine the cause and manner of death. The man's identity has not been released.
The investigation into the incident is being handled by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.
Comments