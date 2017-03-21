Ex-teacher caught in Snohomish County sex sting enters plea

A former Washington state middle school teacher who was arrested in an undercover sex sting operation has pleaded guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nbFkYS) Bryson Condotta pleaded guilty Monday.
The history teacher had been placed on paid administrative leave from the Edmonds School District after his September arrest before resigning in February.
A bus driver for the school district, Ian Moore, who was arrested during the same undercover operation, was fired in November after also pleading guilty in the case.
Both men have yet to be sentenced.
They were among eight men, ranging in age from 26 to 60 years old, who were arrested after being accused of arranging to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex in response to an online ad.
