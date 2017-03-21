Officer arrested on domestic violence allegations

A Sunnyside police officer has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (https://goo.gl/2C3zik ) Anthony Russell was booked into Yakima County jail over the weekend.
Yakima County Sherriff's deputies say a woman told them earlier this month that Russell pinned her down during an argument, leaving bruises and rug burn. She also alleged that he threatened her with his AR-15 rifle and a knife.
Deputies were sent to his home in January because of a 911 call. Authorities say neither Russell nor the alleged victim would talk to deputies at the time.
Sunnyside police say Russell has been on paid leave since October for an internal investigation of policy violations. He was previously an officer in the town of Mabton.
Russell's bail was set at $250,000.
