Football coach at Spokane high school suspended

The Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash.

School officials in Spokane have suspended Ferris High School football coach Jim Sharkey as they investigate claims he exposed himself to players at a leadership camp last summer.

Sharkey strongly denies the allegations. His suspension is with pay.

The Spokesman-Review says the camp was last August along the Coeur d'Alene River near Cataldo, Idaho.

A couple of weeks after the camp, a Ferris player came forward and said that the 50-year-old coach exposed himself to players while he was working the grill.

The coach got a written reprimand and was allowed to coach this past fall.

But school officials placed him on administrative leave Feb. 1 after more players claimed to have seen the incident and other students brought up separate incidents of questionable behavior by the 11-year teacher.

