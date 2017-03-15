Sheriff: Inmate attacks 3 officers in Everett jail

Corrections officials say an inmate attacked three corrections officers inside the Snohomish County jail early Wednesday.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the injured workers were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Authorities say a 28-year-old inmate attacked a corrections deputy in the maximum-security prison of the jail without provocation. The inmate was out of his cell for free time.
The deputy and other staff tried to subdue the man. Another deputy and a sergeant were hurt trying to restrain the man.
The man has been in the jail since March 5 on charges of burglary, third-degree assault of a police officer and other charges. He was booked by Lake Stevens Police.
Comments