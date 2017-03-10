Washington

Gusty winds knock out power for thousands in Washington

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Several thousand Puget Sound Energy customers lost power as high winds moved through western Washington.

KOMO reports ( http://bit.ly/2nn439J ) that at one point, over 5,000 people were without power early Friday. There were no widespread reports of damage, though the Washington State Department of Transportation reported multiples trees down blocking multiple roadways, including State Route 9 and 160.

Two large outages were reported near Port Orchard and Duvall.

Winds peaked on Interstate 90 at about 40 miles-per-hour.

A wind advisory was in effect Thursday covering most of western Washington. Winds are expected to taper off Friday afternoon. Rain is expected to move in over the weekend.

