King County begins probe of sewage treatment plant failure

King County officials have launched an independent probe into what caused major damage at a sewage-treatment plant in Seattle last month.
Officials also said Tuesday they expect to restore the West Point Treatment Plant to normal operations by April 30.
In all, about 235 million gallons of raw sewage and untreated stormwater have flowed into Puget Sound since Feb. 9 when a power outage caused pumps at the facility to fail. The county says about 90 percent of that mixture was stormwater, or runoff that flows off roads.
The county has hired an outside firm to conduct an independent review of the incident and make recommendations.
Repairs are estimated to cost about $25 million. The county says it expects insurance to cover a significant portion of those costs.
