Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called the President Donald Trump's revised travel ban a "substantial retreat from the president."
Inslee said Monday that president's actions were a reaction to the state's decision to sue over the initial travel ban, which resulted in a Seattle judge blocking its implementation around the country. Trump abandoned several aspects of the original order that Washington challenged, including provisions that barred already-approved travelers from seven countries.
He said that he still has major concerns about the reworked order, and said that it "maintains the president's mean-spirited approach."
Inslee said he'll support whatever approach Attorney General Bob Ferguson decides to take. Ferguson says he is still reviewing the order.
