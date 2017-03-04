Oyster plant manager sentenced for false pollution data

0:49 Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:55 Dozer the walrus debuts at Point Defiance Zoo

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"